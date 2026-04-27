Peach's Pantry Inc.

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Peach's Pantry Inc.

About this event

Buena Project Grad Casino Volunteer Sign Up

5225 E Buena School Blvd

Sierra Vista, AZ 85635, USA

Project Grad Set Up 1pm - 3pm
Free

Help us get the casino set up by unloading gear, setting up tables, putting out decorations and give aways, and putting cards and chips in place.

Casino Shift #1 - 9pm - 12:30am
Free

Work the tables, exchange chips for raffle tickets, or help grads spin the roulette wheel. Note: this group is free to go once their replacement arrives.

Casino Volunteer Shift #2 - 12:00am - 4am
Free

Work the blackjack tables, exchange chips for raffle tickets, or help grads take their chances with the roulette wheel. Also, we ask that shift 2 helps us to clean up and pack up the casino before heading home.

Texas Hold 'em Tournament Dealers - 10pm - 1am
Free

We run a Texas Hold 'em Tournament where grads win cash prizes for playing. The tournament will start part way through the evening, and dealers are free to go once the last grad is standing in the tournament.

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