Buena Project Grad Casino Volunteer Sign Up

About this event
Help us get the casino set up by unloading gear, setting up tables, putting out decorations and give aways, and putting cards and chips in place.
Work the tables, exchange chips for raffle tickets, or help grads spin the roulette wheel. Note: this group is free to go once their replacement arrives.
Work the blackjack tables, exchange chips for raffle tickets, or help grads take their chances with the roulette wheel. Also, we ask that shift 2 helps us to clean up and pack up the casino before heading home.
We run a Texas Hold 'em Tournament where grads win cash prizes for playing. The tournament will start part way through the evening, and dealers are free to go once the last grad is standing in the tournament.
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