ENTER TO WIN 2-DAY STAY AT AHERN HOTEL OR GIFT BASKETS!

Special individual membership pricing 2025 year. This pricing is for students or someone looking to start their business. Customized mentorship opportunities available for this level. Special membership pricing for ALL events.
Non-Profit 501C3 Membership - 2025 year 1) Logo on website under non-profit general membership 2) Special membership pricing at ALL events.
General Membership - 2025 year 1) Logo on website under general membership 2) Special membership pricing at ALL events.
Bronce Membership - 2025 year 1) Logo on website under Bronce membership category 2) Special Membership pricing at ALL events 3) Choice of one Event Sponsorship Below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast sponsorship (includes time to talk about your business) - Foursome in Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow in the Dark Hole Sponsor
Plata membership - 2025 year 1) logo on website under the Plata Membership category 2) Choice of two event sponsorships below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast Sponsorships (includes 5 minutes speaking time at event) - CEO Roundtable Breakfast Sponsorships (includes time to talk about your business) - Foursome in the Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow the Dark Hole Sponsor 3) “Exito” Awards Vendor Display Table and two luncheon tickets.
Oro Membership 1) Logo on website under Oro Membership category 2) Choice of Three Event Sponsorships Below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast Sponsorship (includes 5 minutes speaking time at event) - CEO Roundtable Breakfast Sponsorships (includes time to talk about your business) - Foursome in Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow in the Dark Hole Sponsor - Foundation Sponsor 3) “Exito” Awards Luncheon Vendor Table 4) Sponsored Lunch Table at “Exito” Awards Luncheon with table marker.
Diamante Membership: 1) Logo on website under the Diamante Membership 2) Choice of three Event Sponsorships Below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast Sponsorship (includes 5 minutes speaking time at event) - CEO Roundtable Breakfast Sponsorship (includes time to talk about your business) - Foursome in Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow in the Dark Hole Sponsor 3) “Exito” Awards Lunch Vendor Table 4) Sponsored Lunch Table at “Exito” Awards Luncheon with table marker 5) 2 - Hourly Monthly Meeting with NVHBG President to provide guidance.
Enter to win Board of Directors Gift Basket!
