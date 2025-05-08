ENTER TO WIN 2-DAY STAY AT AHERN HOTEL OR GIFT BASKETS!

Diamante Membership: 1) Logo on website under the Diamante Membership 2) Choice of three Event Sponsorships Below: - Buenos Dias Breakfast Sponsorship (includes 5 minutes speaking time at event) - CEO Roundtable Breakfast Sponsorship (includes time to talk about your business) - Foursome in Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament and Glow in the Dark Hole Sponsor 3) “Exito” Awards Lunch Vendor Table 4) Sponsored Lunch Table at “Exito” Awards Luncheon with table marker 5) 2 - Hourly Monthly Meeting with NVHBG President to provide guidance.