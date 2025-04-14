"Buenos Aires" - Piano, Violin & Cello

Westbury Performing Arts Series The Westbury Performing Arts Series is a cultural initiative designed to bring world-class musical performances to the local community in Houston, TX. It is presented by La Casa de España in Houston and Westbury Baptist Church, with the artistic vision of Dr. Andrea Benabent. The series offers a diverse range of concerts and showcases talented artists from various genres, including classical, jazz, and contemporary music. Each concert presents a carefully curated selection of performances that highlight the artistry of renowned musicians and foster a deep appreciation for the arts within the community.

