Buffalo Cat Fanciers May 2025

1st Entry
$60
2nd Entry
$50
3rd and add'l entries
$40
4 PACK SPECIAL (same owner)
$175
Extra 1/2 cage
$20
Security shelters (sturdi type shelters) must purchase extra half cage) FREE 1/2 cage space with 3rd OR 5th entry
Grooming Space
$30
End of Row (non-medical)
$15

