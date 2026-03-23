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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Every great effort starts with hustle. This entry level of the Buffalo Club is your first step in supporting the HERD and staying connected to the program. Members receive a Buffalo Club HERD magnet and weekly game recaps delivered to your inbox throughout the season.
Renews monthly
Energy fuels everything we do. At the Enthusiasm level, your support helps build momentum for the program while keeping you closely connected to the action. Members receive a Buffalo Club HERD magnet, a HERD team t-shirt, weekly game recaps during the season, and $25 off admission to the annual Alumni Pig Roast.
Renews monthly
Roughness is about grit, toughness, and making an impact. At this level, your commitment stands out and directly strengthens the HERD tradition. Members receive a Buffalo Club HERD magnet, HERD team t-shirt, HERD hat, weekly game replays during the season, and full admission for one to the annual Alumni Pig Roast.
Renews monthly
The foundation of sustained success. Desire and dedication represent the highest level of commitment to the HERD and its future. As a top-tier Buffalo Club member, you’ll receive a Buffalo Club HERD magnet, HERD team t-shirt, HERD hat, weekly game replays during the season, and full admission for two to the annual Alumni Pig Roast.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!