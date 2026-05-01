Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Inc's Summer Solstice Online Auction

Bring home a meaningful piece of Buffalo Bills history with this professionally framed commemorative display honoring the final regular season home game at Highmark Stadium—a powerful tribute to an iconic venue and a standout moment in recent team history. This striking, museum-quality framed piece captures the energy, pride, and legacy of Bills football in a beautifully arranged, multi-element collage. Set against a rich royal blue backdrop and bordered with complementary red and white accents, the display is designed to immediately draw the eye and stand out in any home, office, or fan space. This display commemorates more than just a single game—it celebrates the legacy of Highmark Stadium, a venue that has been central to Buffalo Bills culture and some of the most passionate fan experiences in the NFL.