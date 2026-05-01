Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Inc's Summer Solstice Online Auction

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Showcasing the iconic royal blue Buffalo Bills home design, this jersey features bold, crisp details that make it instantly recognizable. The back of the jersey proudly displays the name “ALLEN” above the large white number 17, both outlined in striking red for contrast and authenticity. Matching red-and-white striping runs along the sleeves, capturing the classic Bills aesthetic beloved by fans across generations. What truly sets this piece apart is the handwritten signature of Josh Allen, prominently placed across the number “17” on the back. The autograph is clean, clearly visible, and positioned for maximum display impact—making it ideal for framing or showcasing in a sports memorabilia collection.
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Bring a piece of hockey history to your space with this autographed photo of “The French Connection,” one of the most celebrated and beloved lines in NHL history and a cornerstone of the Buffalo Sabres’ early success. The photograph is signed in bold, clearly visible ink, with each autograph carefully placed to complement the image without distracting from it. The contrast between the signatures and the background ensures that each name stands out, making the piece both visually dynamic and highly collectible.
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Bring home a meaningful piece of Buffalo Bills history with this professionally framed commemorative display honoring the final regular season home game at Highmark Stadium—a powerful tribute to an iconic venue and a standout moment in recent team history. This striking, museum-quality framed piece captures the energy, pride, and legacy of Bills football in a beautifully arranged, multi-element collage. Set against a rich royal blue backdrop and bordered with complementary red and white accents, the display is designed to immediately draw the eye and stand out in any home, office, or fan space. This display commemorates more than just a single game—it celebrates the legacy of Highmark Stadium, a venue that has been central to Buffalo Bills culture and some of the most passionate fan experiences in the NFL.
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Bring home a piece of Buffalo’s rich musical heritage with this autographed Goo Goo Dolls framed display, a striking and highly collectible tribute to one of the most successful rock bands to emerge from Western New York. The photo is hand-signed by band members in bold silver marker, with each autograph clearly visible across the lower portion of the image. The placement ensures that the signatures stand out without detracting from the powerful concert imagery.
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This is not just an autograph—it is a symbol of performance, creativity, and presence on stage. Unlike traditional sports or music memorabilia, this autographed microphone captures the spirit of live performance and entertainment. It represents the moment where voice meets audienc. Rick Jeanneret is widely regarded as one of the most beloved voices in Buffalo sports history. Serving as the play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Sabres for over five decades (1971–2022), Jeanneret became synonymous with hockey in Western New York
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This professionally framed presentation is a multi-dimensional tribute piece, combining striking imagery, authentic autograph detail, and a genuine album element into one cohesive and highly desirable collectible. At its center is a large-format concert photograph, capturing Taylor Swift mid-performance. Alongside the signed photo is a mounted CD labeled “The Life of a Showgirl”, visually complementing the display and reinforcing the musical context of the piece. The CD is carefully positioned within the frame, adding a dimensional and tactile element that sets this item apart from standard signed photos. The display includes a JSA (James Spence Authentication) Basic Certification label, visible in the upper portion of the frame. JSA is one of the most respected names in autograph authentication, providing confidence in the legitimacy of the signature.
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Megan Moroney has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting new voices in modern country music. Known for blending traditional country storytelling with contemporary style, Megan Moroney has built a strong following through her authentic lyrics and distinctive sound. Megan Moroney represents the next generation of country music talent, making signed memorabilia from early in a career especially appealing to collectors.
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This professionally presented piece features a crisp, high-quality portrait photograph, capturing Jay Leno in a relaxed, approachable pose. The image highlights a clean studio composition, with neutral tones that keep the focus squarely on the subject’s signature look—silver hair, casual button-down shirt, and unmistakable on-stage presence. The simplicity of the photo enhances its versatility, making it suitable for display in both personal and professional settings.
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This professionally framed piece features a vivid, full-color image from the classic comedy film The Waterboy, capturing a recognizable on-screen moment. The photograph showcases Adam Sandler in character, dressed in a bright orange football jersey with the number “9”, a defining look associated with the film’s unforgettable storyline and humor. The bold team colors, combined with the crisp photographic detail, create a visually striking centerpiece that immediately draws attention. Released in 1998, The Waterboy became one of Adam Sandler’s most popular and enduring films, known for its unique humor and memorable quotes
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Ariana Grande is one of the most influential and recognizable pop artists of the modern era, known for a powerful vocal style and wide vocal range as well as multiple chart-topping albums and singles. Representing a successful crossover into film and stage projects, this piece reflects a more theatrical and cinematic phase of Ariana Grande's career, highlighting artistic versatility beyond traditional music performance.
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This striking, professionally framed piece centers around the album artwork for Ice Cube’s “Man Down,” a visually intense and cinematic image that immediately commands attention. The scene depicts an urban streetscape, complete with classic cars, law enforcement presence, and layered storytelling elements that evoke the gritty realism often associated with Ice Cube’s music and message. Ice Cube’s impact on music and culture makes signed memorabilia highly sought after by collectors.
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“HE’S BACK.” This simple but powerful tagline immediately evokes the franchise’s theme of persistence and inevitability. The combination of a verified signature and multi-era imagery makes this a standout piece among entertainment memorabilia. Bid with confidence on this iconic collectible—an autographed Arnold Schwarzenegger display celebrating the enduring legacy of The Terminator
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