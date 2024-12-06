Buffalo Gap Elementary Auction to Replace Track

Family Fun Basket
Generously Donated by the Pre-K & Kindergarten Families at Buffalo Gap Elementary VALUE: $475+
● 4 Front Row Tickets to the “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical” at the Paramount on February 3, 2025
● $30 gift card to the movies
● $25 gift card to Chick-fil-A
● $25 gift card to Coldstone Creamery
● Waterproof Large Picnic Blanket
● SCOUT Brand Large Cooler Bag
● Movie Night Popcorn & Seasoning Set
● Tabletop S’mores Roaster & Supplies
● Giant Checkers Set
● Nerf Pickleball Set
● 50 Scratch-Off Family Adventures & Games
● Pie Face Game
● Exploding Kittens Game
● Taco Cat Christmas Edition Game
● Connect 4 Game
● Sorry! Game
● Uno Quatro Game
● 2 sets of Playing Cards
● Uno Playing Cards
● Family Advent Activity Book
● Little Blue Truck Christmas Book
Dad's Favorite Things
$100
Starting bid
Dad’s Favorite Things
Generously Donated by the 1st Grade Families at Buffalo Gap Elementary VALUE: $650+
● Yeti Ice/Beverage Bucket
● Leatherman Multipurpose Tool
● $50 gift card to Lone Star Dry Goods
● $40 gift card to Buffalo Gap Hardware & Supply ● Yeti Can Insulator
● Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
● Burlebo Hat
● Perini’s Rub Trio Set
● ThermPro Dual Probe Digital Meat Thermometer ● Yeti Fishing T-Shirt (size large)
● Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set
● Raffle Ticket for Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department Gun Raffle—52 Guns in 52 Weeks
● Meat Claws
● Grill Basket
● 2 Meat Church Rubs
● 1 Whiskey Bent BBQ Rub
-$25 Gift Card to Chipotle
-$25 Gift Card to Lowe's
Jim Ned Fanatic Basket
$100
Starting bid
Jim Ned Fanatic
Generously Donated by the 2nd Grade Families at Buffalo Gap Elementary, Jim Ned Athletic Boosters, & D4 Designs
VALUE: $765+
● Large Red Bogg Bag
● 26oz Red Yeti Water Bottle
● $50 Gift Cards to The Branch Coffeehouse
● Bogg Cosmetic Bag
● 3 Otto Foam JN Hats
● Leather Patch JN Hat
● Patch JN Hat
● JN Visor
● JN Stadium Blanket
● JN Flag
● JN Sweatshirt (size xs)
● Canvas JN Bag
● Drawstring JN Bag
● JN Short Sleeve SoftStyle Shirt (size s)
● JN Stoneware Mug
● White JN Fanny Pack
● Red JN Fanny Pack
● JN Glass Cup with Wood Lid & Straw
● JN Logo Earrings
● Red Hoop Earrings
● Bogg Beverage Attachment
● JN Beanie with Leather Patch
● JN Pura Vida Bracelet
● 2 JN Decals
● JN Keychain
Mom's favorite things
$100
Starting bid
Mom’s Favorite Things
Generously Donated by the 3rd Grade Families at Buffalo Gap Elementary, Copa at the Gap, & The Beauty Bus Buffalo Gap
VALUE: $985+
● Manicure & Pedicure at Nails by Terri in Tuscola ● Pura Smart Diffuser
● ½ Price Botox at Zen Therapeutics
● $50 gift card to Copa at the Gap
● Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream
● Tarte Large Eye Palette
● SCOUT Brand Extra Large Bag
● NCLA Beauty Sugar Scrub & Body Butter Set ● Yeti Wine Tumbler
● $25 Ulta gift card
● 30oz Swig Christmas Cup
● Capri Blue Volcano Reed Diffuser
● Philosophy Amazing Grace Set
● L’occitane Hand Cream
● L’occitane Shower Oil
● Mud Pie Mug & Spoon Set
● La Jolie Muse Sahara Amber Candle
● Tatcha Lip Mask
● Flex Rechargeable Lighter
● Dish Towel Set
● Journal & Pen Set
● Sleep Mask
● Shower Fizzies
● Epsom Salt
● Dr. Teal’s Bubble Bath
VIP Parking Spot #1
$100
Starting bid
NO MORE WAITING IN LINE! Get a VIP sign and parking spot to cut through the sheriff truck at anytime during pickup and go directly to the front of the line for the remainder of the 24/25 school year! Valid January 2025-May 2025.
VIP Parking Spot #2
$100
Starting bid
NO MORE WAITING IN LINE! Get a VIP sign and parking spot to cut through the sheriff truck at anytime during pickup and go directly to the front of the line for the remainder of the 24/25 school year! Valid January 2025-May 2025.
VIP Parking Spot #3
$100
Starting bid
NO MORE WAITING IN LINE! Get a VIP sign and parking spot to cut through the sheriff truck at anytime during pickup and go directly to the front of the line for the remainder of the 24/25 school year! Valid January 2025-May 2025.
Cheer with the Varsity Cheerleaders
$50
Starting bid
GO INDIANS GO!
Get to cheer with the Jim Ned Varsity Cheerleaders during one half of a home basketball game!
