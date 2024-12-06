Buffalo Gap Elementary Auction to Replace Track

Family Fun Basket Generously Donated by the Pre-K & Kindergarten Families at Buffalo Gap Elementary VALUE: $475+ ● 4 Front Row Tickets to the “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical” at the Paramount on February 3, 2025 ● $30 gift card to the movies ● $25 gift card to Chick-fil-A ● $25 gift card to Coldstone Creamery ● Waterproof Large Picnic Blanket ● SCOUT Brand Large Cooler Bag ● Movie Night Popcorn & Seasoning Set ● Tabletop S’mores Roaster & Supplies ● Giant Checkers Set ● Nerf Pickleball Set ● 50 Scratch-Off Family Adventures & Games ● Pie Face Game ● Exploding Kittens Game ● Taco Cat Christmas Edition Game ● Connect 4 Game ● Sorry! Game ● Uno Quatro Game ● 2 sets of Playing Cards ● Uno Playing Cards ● Family Advent Activity Book ● Little Blue Truck Christmas Book

