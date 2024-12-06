Hosted by

BGE PTO

Buffalo Gap Elementary Auction to Replace Track

665 Vine St, Buffalo Gap, TX 79508

Family Fun Basket
Family Fun Basket
$100

Family Fun Basket Generously Donated by the Pre-K & Kindergarten Families at Buffalo Gap Elementary VALUE: $475+ ● 4 Front Row Tickets to the “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical” at the Paramount on February 3, 2025 ● $30 gift card to the movies ● $25 gift card to Chick-fil-A ● $25 gift card to Coldstone Creamery ● Waterproof Large Picnic Blanket ● SCOUT Brand Large Cooler Bag ● Movie Night Popcorn & Seasoning Set ● Tabletop S’mores Roaster & Supplies ● Giant Checkers Set ● Nerf Pickleball Set ● 50 Scratch-Off Family Adventures & Games ● Pie Face Game ● Exploding Kittens Game ● Taco Cat Christmas Edition Game ● Connect 4 Game ● Sorry! Game ● Uno Quatro Game ● 2 sets of Playing Cards ● Uno Playing Cards ● Family Advent Activity Book ● Little Blue Truck Christmas Book
Dad's Favorite Things
Dad's Favorite Things
$100

Dad’s Favorite Things Generously Donated by the 1st Grade Families at Buffalo Gap Elementary VALUE: $650+ ● Yeti Ice/Beverage Bucket ● Leatherman Multipurpose Tool ● $50 gift card to Lone Star Dry Goods ● $40 gift card to Buffalo Gap Hardware & Supply ● Yeti Can Insulator ● Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ● Burlebo Hat ● Perini’s Rub Trio Set ● ThermPro Dual Probe Digital Meat Thermometer ● Yeti Fishing T-Shirt (size large) ● Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set ● Raffle Ticket for Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department Gun Raffle—52 Guns in 52 Weeks ● Meat Claws ● Grill Basket ● 2 Meat Church Rubs ● 1 Whiskey Bent BBQ Rub -$25 Gift Card to Chipotle -$25 Gift Card to Lowe's
Jim Ned Fanatic Basket
Jim Ned Fanatic Basket
$100

Jim Ned Fanatic Generously Donated by the 2nd Grade Families at Buffalo Gap Elementary, Jim Ned Athletic Boosters, & D4 Designs VALUE: $765+ ● Large Red Bogg Bag ● 26oz Red Yeti Water Bottle ● $50 Gift Cards to The Branch Coffeehouse ● Bogg Cosmetic Bag ● 3 Otto Foam JN Hats ● Leather Patch JN Hat ● Patch JN Hat ● JN Visor ● JN Stadium Blanket ● JN Flag ● JN Sweatshirt (size xs) ● Canvas JN Bag ● Drawstring JN Bag ● JN Short Sleeve SoftStyle Shirt (size s) ● JN Stoneware Mug ● White JN Fanny Pack ● Red JN Fanny Pack ● JN Glass Cup with Wood Lid & Straw ● JN Logo Earrings ● Red Hoop Earrings ● Bogg Beverage Attachment ● JN Beanie with Leather Patch ● JN Pura Vida Bracelet ● 2 JN Decals ● JN Keychain
Mom's favorite things
Mom's favorite things
$100

Mom’s Favorite Things Generously Donated by the 3rd Grade Families at Buffalo Gap Elementary, Copa at the Gap, & The Beauty Bus Buffalo Gap VALUE: $985+ ● Manicure & Pedicure at Nails by Terri in Tuscola ● Pura Smart Diffuser ● ½ Price Botox at Zen Therapeutics ● $50 gift card to Copa at the Gap ● Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream ● Tarte Large Eye Palette ● SCOUT Brand Extra Large Bag ● NCLA Beauty Sugar Scrub & Body Butter Set ● Yeti Wine Tumbler ● $25 Ulta gift card ● 30oz Swig Christmas Cup ● Capri Blue Volcano Reed Diffuser ● Philosophy Amazing Grace Set ● L’occitane Hand Cream ● L’occitane Shower Oil ● Mud Pie Mug & Spoon Set ● La Jolie Muse Sahara Amber Candle ● Tatcha Lip Mask ● Flex Rechargeable Lighter ● Dish Towel Set ● Journal & Pen Set ● Sleep Mask ● Shower Fizzies ● Epsom Salt ● Dr. Teal’s Bubble Bath
VIP Parking Spot #1
VIP Parking Spot #1
$100

NO MORE WAITING IN LINE! Get a VIP sign and parking spot to cut through the sheriff truck at anytime during pickup and go directly to the front of the line for the remainder of the 24/25 school year! Valid January 2025-May 2025.
VIP Parking Spot #2
VIP Parking Spot #2
$100

NO MORE WAITING IN LINE! Get a VIP sign and parking spot to cut through the sheriff truck at anytime during pickup and go directly to the front of the line for the remainder of the 24/25 school year! Valid January 2025-May 2025.
VIP Parking Spot #3
VIP Parking Spot #3
$100

NO MORE WAITING IN LINE! Get a VIP sign and parking spot to cut through the sheriff truck at anytime during pickup and go directly to the front of the line for the remainder of the 24/25 school year! Valid January 2025-May 2025.
Cheer with the Varsity Cheerleaders
Cheer with the Varsity Cheerleaders
$50

GO INDIANS GO! Get to cheer with the Jim Ned Varsity Cheerleaders during one half of a home basketball game!

