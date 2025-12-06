Buffalo Ghostbusters Online Shop

Buffalo Ghostbusters Inc

Buffalo Ghostbusters patch item
Buffalo Ghostbusters patch
$10

The original Buffalo Ghostbusters design!

Buffalo Ghostbusters patch (Badoochi design) item
Buffalo Ghostbusters patch (Badoochi design)
$10

Check out Badoochi Studios:
https://www.facebook.com/BadoochiStudios/

Busters on the Brain patch item
Busters on the Brain patch
$10

When you have Ghostbusters on the brain!

2021 Ghostbusters Day Legacy Coin item
2021 Ghostbusters Day Legacy Coin
$20

Representing 2021, the first year of the Ghostbusters Day fundraiser, which raised over $8000 from fans around the world who donated to make the sign on Hook & Ladder 8 a reality!

2022 Ghostbusters Day Legacy Coin item
2022 Ghostbusters Day Legacy Coin
$20

Representing 2022, the first year we were joined by celebrity guests and the first year that we raised over $10,000!

2023 Ghostbusters Day Legacy Coin item
2023 Ghostbusters Day Legacy Coin
$20

Representing 2023, which was the year when the overall fundraiser passed $25,000 raised!

2024 Ghostbusters Day Legacy Coin item
2024 Ghostbusters Day Legacy Coin
$20

Representing the 40th anniversary of Ghostbusters and the first year that the fundraiser surpassed $40,000 in a single year!

2025 Ghostbusters Day Legacy Coin item
2025 Ghostbusters Day Legacy Coin
$20

Representing the 5th anniversary of the Ghostbusters Day fundraiser and the first year that the fundraiser surpassed $50,000 in a single year!

Ghostbusters Day - The Album item
Ghostbusters Day - The Album
$10

CD created specifically for the Ghostbusters Day fundraiser, featuring two original songs from The Alessi Brothers and one brand-new song from The Mad Splatter.

Access to MP3 files also provided.

Adam Murray Autographed 8x10 Photo item
Adam Murray Autographed 8x10 Photo
$20

Adam played the Stay Puft truck driver in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

SHIPPING
$12.85

This fee covers a USPS Flat Rate padded envelope for domestic shipping.

International orders may be contacted for any overages.

Customs and import fees are the responsibility of the buyer.

LOCAL PICK-UP
Free

Please only select this option if you are available to meet locally in Amherst, NY.

