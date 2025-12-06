Buffalo Ghostbusters Online Shop

Offered by
Representing 2021, the first year of the Ghostbusters Day fundraiser, which raised over $8000 from fans around the world who donated to make the sign on Hook & Ladder 8 a reality!
Representing 2022, the first year we were joined by celebrity guests and the first year that we raised over $10,000!
Representing 2023, which was the year when the overall fundraiser passed $25,000 raised!
Representing the 40th anniversary of Ghostbusters and the first year that the fundraiser surpassed $40,000 in a single year!
Representing the 5th anniversary of the Ghostbusters Day fundraiser and the first year that the fundraiser surpassed $50,000 in a single year!
CD created specifically for the Ghostbusters Day fundraiser, featuring two original songs from The Alessi Brothers and one brand-new song from The Mad Splatter.
Access to MP3 files also provided.
Adam played the Stay Puft truck driver in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
This fee covers a USPS Flat Rate padded envelope for domestic shipping.
International orders may be contacted for any overages.
Customs and import fees are the responsibility of the buyer.
Please only select this option if you are available to meet locally in Amherst, NY.
