Buffalo Mom Prom '25

👑Mom Prom Princess Crowning - Purchase our Pink Barbie Sunglasses, Post Picture with Hashtag #BuffaloMomProm25 and #BeauFournierMemorialFund - MAKE SURE YOUR POST IS SET TO PUBLIC SO WE CAN SEE IT
👑Mom Prom Princess Crowning - Purchase our Pink Barbie Sunglasses, Post Picture with Hashtag #BuffaloMomProm25 and #BeauFournierMemorialFund - MAKE SURE YOUR POST IS SET TO PUBLIC SO WE CAN SEE IT
General admission
$75
What is provided:
🎉A fun night out with ladies only
🥂Cash donation bar
☕Coffee Bar donated by - Expresso Company No. 825
📸Selfie Station
🎶DJ - Wade is back!
📷 Professional Photographer - Sweno Visuals
🚚 Food Truck on site (Food sold separately)
👑Mom Prom Queen Crowning - We will draw a random name from attendees
What is provided:
🎉A fun night out with ladies only
🥂Cash donation bar
☕Coffee Bar donated by - Expresso Company No. 825
📸Selfie Station
🎶DJ - Wade is back!
📷 Professional Photographer - Sweno Visuals
🚚 Food Truck on site (Food sold separately)
👑Mom Prom Queen Crowning - We will draw a random name from attendees
VIP ROOM
$600
🎟️ 5 General Admission Tickets + 5 VIP Wristbands: Perfect for you and four friends to enjoy a night of luxury!
🚪 Your Own Private VIP Room: An private space just for you and your squad.
🍾 Bottle of Perfectly Chilled Champagne: Toast to your unforgettable evening in elegance!
🎁 Swag Bags for Each Girl: Who wouldn't love a little swag to make your night even more special!
🎟️ 5 General Admission Tickets + 5 VIP Wristbands: Perfect for you and four friends to enjoy a night of luxury!
🚪 Your Own Private VIP Room: An private space just for you and your squad.
🍾 Bottle of Perfectly Chilled Champagne: Toast to your unforgettable evening in elegance!
🎁 Swag Bags for Each Girl: Who wouldn't love a little swag to make your night even more special!