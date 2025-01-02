Buffalo Mom Prom '25

38 Rainbow Rd

Buffalo, MO 65622, USA

Princes Barbie Sunglasses
$10
👑Mom Prom Princess Crowning - Purchase our Pink Barbie Sunglasses, Post Picture with Hashtag #BuffaloMomProm25 and #BeauFournierMemorialFund - MAKE SURE YOUR POST IS SET TO PUBLIC SO WE CAN SEE IT
General admission
$75
What is provided: 🎉A fun night out with ladies only 🥂Cash donation bar ☕Coffee Bar donated by - Expresso Company No. 825 📸Selfie Station 🎶DJ - Wade is back! 📷 Professional Photographer - Sweno Visuals 🚚 Food Truck on site (Food sold separately) 👑Mom Prom Queen Crowning - We will draw a random name from attendees
VIP ROOM
$600
🎟️ 5 General Admission Tickets + 5 VIP Wristbands: Perfect for you and four friends to enjoy a night of luxury! 🚪 Your Own Private VIP Room: An private space just for you and your squad. 🍾 Bottle of Perfectly Chilled Champagne: Toast to your unforgettable evening in elegance! 🎁 Swag Bags for Each Girl: Who wouldn't love a little swag to make your night even more special!
