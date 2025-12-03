The Beau Fournier Memorial Fund

Hosted by

The Beau Fournier Memorial Fund

About this event

Buffalo Mom Prom '26

203 E Commercial St

Buffalo, MO

General admission
$50

What is provided:

🎉A fun night out with ladies only

🥂Cash donation bar

☕Coffee Bar donated by - Expresso Company No. 825

📸Selfie Station

🎶DJ - Wade is back!

📷 Professional Photographer - Sweno Visuals

🚚 Food Truck on site (Food sold separately)

👑Mom Prom Queen Crowning - We will draw a random name from attendees

👸 Princess Crowning - this will be chosen via individuals who posts pictures using our hashtag!

Add a donation for The Beau Fournier Memorial Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!