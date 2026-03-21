Buffalo Shamrocks 25th Season Auction

This limited-edition jacket pays tribute to 25 years of tradition and pride in the Buffalo Shamrocks program.





Inspired by coaching jackets of old, it’s a modern nod to those who’ve shaped generations.





This commemorative custom piece is a symbol of commitment, community, and the legacy we carry forward.





A quarter century in the making, this garment is offered today as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ wearable collectible.





Each piece is numbered.





The Medium is 67/72.





Bid often, bid high! These will never come around again.





Custom-made by Tom Barnett New York, Inc.





GO ’ROCKS!



