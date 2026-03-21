Hosted by

Buffalo Shamrocks Hockey Club Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Buffalo Shamrocks 25th Season Auction

Pick-up location

3397 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214, USA

25th Anniversary Varsity Jacket: Size M item
25th Anniversary Varsity Jacket: Size M
$250

Starting bid

This limited-edition jacket pays tribute to 25 years of tradition and pride in the Buffalo Shamrocks program. 


Inspired by coaching jackets of old, it’s a modern nod to those who’ve shaped generations. 


This commemorative custom piece is a symbol of commitment, community, and the legacy we carry forward. 


A quarter century in the making, this garment is offered today as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ wearable collectible. 


Each piece is numbered. 


The Medium is 67/72.


Bid often, bid high! These will never come around again. 


Custom-made by Tom Barnett New York, Inc. 


GO ’ROCKS!


25th Anniversary Varsity Jacket: Size L item
25th Anniversary Varsity Jacket: Size L
$250

Starting bid

This limited-edition jacket pays tribute to 25 years of tradition and pride in the Buffalo Shamrocks program. 


Inspired by coaching jackets of old, it’s a modern nod to those who’ve shaped generations. 


This commemorative custom piece is a symbol of commitment, community, and the legacy we carry forward. 


A quarter century in the making, this garment is offered today as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ wearable collectible. 


Each piece is numbered. 


The Large is 71/72. 


Bid often, bid high! These will never come around again. 


Custom-made by Tom Barnett New York, Inc. 


GO ’ROCKS!


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