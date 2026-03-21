Buffalo Shamrocks 25th Season Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
This limited-edition jacket pays tribute to 25 years of tradition and pride in the Buffalo Shamrocks program.
Inspired by coaching jackets of old, it’s a modern nod to those who’ve shaped generations.
This commemorative custom piece is a symbol of commitment, community, and the legacy we carry forward.
A quarter century in the making, this garment is offered today as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ wearable collectible.
Each piece is numbered.
The Medium is 67/72.
Bid often, bid high! These will never come around again.
Custom-made by Tom Barnett New York, Inc.
GO ’ROCKS!
Starting bid
This limited-edition jacket pays tribute to 25 years of tradition and pride in the Buffalo Shamrocks program.
Inspired by coaching jackets of old, it’s a modern nod to those who’ve shaped generations.
This commemorative custom piece is a symbol of commitment, community, and the legacy we carry forward.
A quarter century in the making, this garment is offered today as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ wearable collectible.
Each piece is numbered.
The Large is 71/72.
Bid often, bid high! These will never come around again.
Custom-made by Tom Barnett New York, Inc.
GO ’ROCKS!
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