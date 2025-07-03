BUFTX Board

Our Mission: Serve as a community based statewide resource center to enhance self-help opportunities that foster initiatives to promote community and development that result in economic empowerment. Our Vision: We seek to empower the growth and development of limited resource communities and their institutions in order to build community wealth and create opportunities that become a means to an end. ​When we help ourselves, we help the total community at large become productive and being partners in the community insures the future of all people.

Our Mission: Serve as a community based statewide resource center to enhance self-help opportunities that foster initiatives to promote community and development that result in economic empowerment. Our Vision: We seek to empower the growth and development of limited resource communities and their institutions in order to build community wealth and create opportunities that become a means to an end. ​When we help ourselves, we help the total community at large become productive and being partners in the community insures the future of all people.

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