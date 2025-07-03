BUFTX Board

Our Mission: Serve as a community based statewide resource center to enhance self-help opportunities that foster initiatives to promote community and development that result in economic empowerment.
Our Vision: We seek to empower the growth and development of limited resource communities and their institutions in order to build community wealth and create opportunities that become a means to an end.
When we help ourselves, we help the total community at large become productive and being partners in the community insures the future of all people.
Our Mission: Serve as a community based statewide resource center to enhance self-help opportunities that foster initiatives to promote community and development that result in economic empowerment.
Our Vision: We seek to empower the growth and development of limited resource communities and their institutions in order to build community wealth and create opportunities that become a means to an end.
When we help ourselves, we help the total community at large become productive and being partners in the community insures the future of all people.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!