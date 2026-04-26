Bughouse State Championship 2026

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About this event
Onsite registration of $60 per TEAM ($30/player) is available until 3:00pm on the day of the tournament (May 25th). The Tournament Director reserves the right to decline any late registration or to assign first round byes to any players registering after this time.
Onsite registration is $30 for an INDIVIDUAL player and is available until 3:00pm on the day of the tournament (May 25th). The Tournament Director reserves the right to decline any late registration or to assign first round byes to any players registering after this time. Any individual player who is not ultimately paired with a teammate will be refunded their registration fee.
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