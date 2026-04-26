Hawaii Chess Federation

Hosted by

Hawaii Chess Federation

About this event

Bughouse State Championship 2026

4469 Malia St

Honolulu, HI 96821, USA

Onsite Registration - TEAM
$60

Onsite registration of $60 per TEAM ($30/player) is available until 3:00pm on the day of the tournament (May 25th). The Tournament Director reserves the right to decline any late registration or to assign first round byes to any players registering after this time.

Onsite Registration - INDIVIDUAL PLAYER
$30

Onsite registration is $30 for an INDIVIDUAL player and is available until 3:00pm on the day of the tournament (May 25th). The Tournament Director reserves the right to decline any late registration or to assign first round byes to any players registering after this time. Any individual player who is not ultimately paired with a teammate will be refunded their registration fee.

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