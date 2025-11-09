Build

Build a classroom
$30,000

Fund construction and finish a classroom for 30 children! Or build a science lab room!

Windows for a building
$7,500

Purchase windows for a classroom building or school-teacher housing building.

Doors for a building
$5,000

Fund doors for the classroom building and other facilities

100 bags of cement
$1,250

Purchase cement for the walls and foundation

Electrical wiring and fixtures
$7,500
Paint supplies
$5,000
Foundation materials
$2,500

Help purchase foundation materials rocks, and cement.

Kitchen facility
$15,000

Help us provide a kitchen to feed our our students!

School desks for students
$2,500

We need to purchase more desks for out students.

Roof
$15,000

Fund a roof

Teacher meeting room
$7,500

Fund a meeting room for teachers

Teachers office
$5,000

Fund construction of a teacher's office

School teacher furniture and bookshelves
$1,500

Help purchase desks for teachers and book shelves for offices, meeting rooms and classrooms.

Teacher's apartment
$10,000

Fund construction of an apartment for a teacher.

Finish interior ceilings for a room
$2,000

Frame the ceiling and hang gypsum board.

