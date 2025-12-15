Building Stronger Minds for Peak Performance and Resilience

Establishes enduring mental performance and resilience infrastructure for athletes at scale.

This level supports:

Multi-region performance and resilience programs

Long-term curriculum and research initiatives

Expanded athlete access and scholarships

Institutional partnerships that shape the future of athlete development

Includes:

Recognition as a Founding Legacy Partner

Private, annual impact briefing with fund leadership

Legacy acknowledgment aligned with donor preferences

This level is reserved for individuals or families seeking to create lasting, generational impact in athlete performance and development.





You will receive periodic impact updates highlighting how your support is strengthening athlete performance and resilience. We look forward to sharing the outcomes made possible by your leadership.