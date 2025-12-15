Maxxx Performance

Building Stronger Minds for Peak Performance and Resilience

MVP
Pay what you can

Mental Vitality Partner

Helps deliver proactive mental performance resources to student athletes through content, training and access to services.

PRO
$5,000

Performance Resilience Organizer

Supports athlete resilience programming and tools that improve focus, confidence, and consistency under pressure.

Clutch Impact Donor
$10,000

Helps expand pilot initiatives and access support for student athletes in underserved communities and who need it most.

GOAT
$25,000

Generational Outcomes for Athletic Transformation

Supports performance technology to transform mental health and performance outcomes teams, including coach-aligned education and athlete mental resilience tools.


You will receive periodic impact updates highlighting how your support is strengthening athlete performance and resilience. We look forward to sharing the outcomes made possible by your leadership.

Community Builder
$50,000

Helps launch broader pilot programming and scalable prevention resources for schools and local communities.


Mental Resilience Champion
$250,000

Helps scale athlete performance and resilience initiatives regionally, expanding reach and measurable outcomes.

Transformational Partner
$500,000

Creates national-scale mental performance and resilience initiatives.
Includes permanent recognition as a transformational fund partner and private briefings on outcomes and expansion.

Founding Legacy Partner
$1,000,000

Establishes enduring mental performance and resilience infrastructure for athletes at scale.

This level supports:

  • Multi-region performance and resilience programs
  • Long-term curriculum and research initiatives
  • Expanded athlete access and scholarships
  • Institutional partnerships that shape the future of athlete development

Includes:

  • Recognition as a Founding Legacy Partner
  • Private, annual impact briefing with fund leadership
  • Legacy acknowledgment aligned with donor preferences

This level is reserved for individuals or families seeking to create lasting, generational impact in athlete performance and development.


