🧱 Build the Barrier Campaign

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About this event
Support the build! This partial sponsorship helps fund a section of our fence, provides safety for the sanctuary animals, and includes shared recognition on sponsor signage.
Make a lasting difference by sponsoring a full fence section. Your gift helps keep our animals safe and includes a personalized sign featuring your name, business, logo, photo, or QR code—honoring your support or someone special.
Make a powerful impact by sponsoring two full fence sections with premium recognition. Your support helps protect the sanctuary and includes two personalized signs featuring your name, business, logo, photo, or QR code. Premium sponsors will also receive special recognition on our website with a direct link to your business or page.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!