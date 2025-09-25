Good Morning Silicon Valley Association

Good Morning Silicon Valley Association

Build for Impact -- 2025 GMSV Annual Celebration with Screening and Sharing

10185 N Stelling Rd

Cupertino, CA 95014, USA

Afternoon Session with Screening - $50
$50

We will be watching the documentary "A Chip Odyssey, " followed by a special session of movie director sharing.  (3:00 pm to 5:00 pm)

Evening Session with Dinner & Panel - $100
$100

GMSV Dinner Event with "Build for Impact" Panel Discussion

Join us for an inspiring evening as a panel of impact-driven leaders share how they turn dreams into action—reminding us that we are stronger when we create side by side.

Build for Impact Panel Discussion

Moderator
Trevor Keenan – Professor of Ecosystems, Climate Science and Solutions, UC Berkeley


Panelists (additional speakers to be announced)

  • Limin Hu – Honorary Chairman, Global Monte Jade Science and Technology Association
  • Ben Tsiang – Co-Founder & Chairman, CNEX

Together, these leaders will explore how collaboration can spark lasting impact and empower communities to build a better future.

Full Session - Screening/Dinner/Panel - $120
$120

This will cover both the afternoon screening of A Chip Odyssey and GMSV Celebration Dinner with "Build for Impact" panel discussion.

VIP Full Session - $150
$150

(Reserved VIP Table) This will cover both the afternoon screening of A Chip Odyssey and GMSV Celebration Dinner with "Build for Impact" Panel Discussion

