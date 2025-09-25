Build for Impact -- 2025 GMSV Annual Celebration with Screening and Sharing

GMSV Dinner Event with "Build for Impact" Panel Discussion

Join us for an inspiring evening as a panel of impact-driven leaders share how they turn dreams into action—reminding us that we are stronger when we create side by side.

Build for Impact Panel Discussion

Moderator

Trevor Keenan – Professor of Ecosystems, Climate Science and Solutions, UC Berkeley





Panelists (additional speakers to be announced)

Limin Hu – Honorary Chairman, Global Monte Jade Science and Technology Association

Ben Tsiang – Co-Founder & Chairman, CNEX

Together, these leaders will explore how collaboration can spark lasting impact and empower communities to build a better future.