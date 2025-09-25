Build for Impact -- 2025 GMSV Annual Celebration with Screening and Sharing

Hosted by
We will be watching the documentary "A Chip Odyssey, " followed by a special session of movie director sharing. (3:00 pm to 5:00 pm)
Join us for an inspiring evening as a panel of impact-driven leaders share how they turn dreams into action—reminding us that we are stronger when we create side by side.
Build for Impact Panel Discussion
Moderator
Trevor Keenan – Professor of Ecosystems, Climate Science and Solutions, UC Berkeley
Panelists (additional speakers to be announced)
Together, these leaders will explore how collaboration can spark lasting impact and empower communities to build a better future.
This will cover both the afternoon screening of A Chip Odyssey and GMSV Celebration Dinner with "Build for Impact" panel discussion.
(Reserved VIP Table) This will cover both the afternoon screening of A Chip Odyssey and GMSV Celebration Dinner with "Build for Impact" Panel Discussion
