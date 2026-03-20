Ark Carriers

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Ark Carriers

About the memberships

Builder Partner

BUILDER PARTNERS - Strengthening and expanding the work
$50

No expiration

Who this is for - Those committed to helping build what God has already established and wanting deeper spiritual connection.

What Builder Partners Receive:

  • Expanded Welcome Gift Box including everything from Seed Partners plus
    • Ministry Notebook
    • Ministry T-Shirt
  • Access to a monthly Partner Prayer Call
    • Corporate prayer
    • Ministry updates
    • Encouragement and prophetic insight

Impact Focus - AGM training, tactical deployments, community outreach, and leadership development.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!