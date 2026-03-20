Builder Partner

Who this is for - Those committed to helping build what God has already established and wanting deeper spiritual connection.
What Builder Partners Receive:
- Expanded Welcome Gift Box including everything from Seed Partners plus
- Ministry Notebook
- Ministry T-Shirt
- Access to a monthly Partner Prayer Call
- Corporate prayer
- Ministry updates
- Encouragement and prophetic insight
Impact Focus - AGM training, tactical deployments, community outreach, and leadership development.
Who this is for - Those committed to helping build what God has already established and wanting deeper spiritual connection.
What Builder Partners Receive:
- Expanded Welcome Gift Box including everything from Seed Partners plus
- Ministry Notebook
- Ministry T-Shirt
- Access to a monthly Partner Prayer Call
- Corporate prayer
- Ministry updates
- Encouragement and prophetic insight
Impact Focus - AGM training, tactical deployments, community outreach, and leadership development.