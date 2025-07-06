BUILDERS PARADISE

Cincinnati, OH 45215, USA
Grants you entry to the event 11:30 AM -6:00 PM, with access to free amenities and activities. Individuals or Families with whom are sensory sensitive may come early during the 10:00 AM -11:00 AM Sensory Hour and stay for the day.
VIB has all the benefits of a Builders Passport plus grants 3days, premium early entry at 11:00 AM, with one pass to the Magical Cosplay Ball!, 8 raffle tickets and 25 worth of coupons.
Get your passport and join in on all the fun as you find the hidden ducks amongst the displays and get your stamps. Once you have collected all the stamps show us your passport and be entered to win wonderful prizes. This also comes with $6 worth of coupons you can use at the show and 3 raffle tickets.
This donations grants you entry into the Magical Cosplay Ball.
Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!
15 Raffle Entry Tickets. Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!
40 Raffle Entry Tickets. Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!
180 Raffle Entry Tickets. Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!
500 Raffle Entry Tickets. Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!
