BUILDERS PARADISE 2026

10050 Woodlawn Blvd

Cincinnati, OH 45215, USA

General Admission Friday
$1
Available until Feb 17

Grants you entry to the event 11:30 AM -6:00 PM, with access to free amenities and activities. Individuals or Families with whom are sensory sensitive may come early during the 10:00 AM -11:00 AM Sensory Hour and stay for the day.


Early Bird $1 till Feburary 17th


General Admission Saturday
$1
Available until Feb 17

Grants you entry to the event 11:30 AM -6:00 PM, with access to free amenities and activities. Individuals or Families with whom are sensory sensitive may come early during the 10:00 AM -11:00 AM Sensory Hour and stay for the day.


Early Bird $1 till Feburary 17th

General Admission Sunday
$1
Available until Feb 17

Grants you entry to the event 11:30 AM -6:00 PM, with access to free amenities and activities. Individuals or Families with whom are sensory sensitive may come early during the 10:00 AM -11:00 AM Sensory Hour and stay for the day.


Early Bird $1 till Feburary 17th

VIB (Very Important Builder) Donation [$37 value]
$25

Have more fun and save an addtional $22 by upgrading to a VIB Passport. VIB has all the benefits of a Builders Passport plus grants

  • 3 days, premium early entry at 11:00 AM,
  • 7 Free raffle tickets
  • One Free $10 pass to the Magical Cosplay Ball
  • 1 meal ticket
Builder's Passport Donation [$15 value]
$10

Get your Builders Passport and join in on 3 days worth of fun! Benfits include:

  • 3 days of genral admisison entery
  • Enter the Duck Hunt- search for hidden ducks amongst the displays and vendors. (One stamp per a station) to be entered to win a prize.
  • $12 worth of event coupons include (3 drink, 3 snack)
MCB (Magical Cosplay Ball) Donation
$10

This donations grants you entry into the Magical Cosplay Ball.

Raffle Entry Donation
$1

Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!

Jr. Builders Pack Raffle Entry Donation
$10

15 Raffle Entry Tickets. Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!

MACK City Pack Entry Donation
$25

40 Raffle Entry Tickets. Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!

TIME Pack Pack Raffle Entry Donation
$100

180 Raffle Entry Tickets. Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!

Master Builders Pack Raffle Entry Donation
$250

500 Raffle Entry Tickets. Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!

