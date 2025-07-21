Easley Blessed Foundation

Hosted by

Easley Blessed Foundation

About this event

Builders Paradise Sponsors

10050 Woodlawn Blvd

Cincinnati, OH 45215, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
  • Logo On Signage
  • Website Featured In Social Media Post
  • (30) 3-Day General Admission
  • Name Featured On The Event Map
  • Ability to have an exhibit booth Premium Exhibit Booth 10X10
  • Gaming Room Recognition
  • Daily Recognition In The Show & Media
  • Commercials Air In Imagination Theater
  • Distributed Ad Materials
  • Sponsorship Acknowledgment At Check Presentation
  • Ability To Send Emails To the Attendee Mailing List
Family Sponsor
$5,000
  • Logo On Signage
  • Website Featured In Social Media Post
  • (15) 3-Day General Admission
  • Name Featured On The Event Map
  • Ability to have an exhibit booth Premium Exhibit Booth 10X10
  • Gaming Room Recognition
  • Daily Recognition In The Show & Media
Community Sponsor
$5,000
  • Logo On Signage
  • Website Featured In Social Media Post
  • (15) 3-Day General Admission
  • Name Featured On The Event Map
  • Ability to have an exhibit booth Premium Exhibit Booth 10X10
  • Gaming Room Recognition
  • Daily Recognition In The Show & Media
Master Build Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo On Signage
  • Website Featured In Social Media Post
  • (8) 3-Day General Admission
  • Name Featured On The Event Map
  • Ability To Have A Exhibit Booth
Creative Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo On Signage
  • Website Featured In Social Media Post
  • (5) 3-Day General Admission
VIB (Very Important Builder) Donation
$25

This Grants premium entry with access to exclusive activities like The Magical Cosplay Ball, Light It Up and VIB Passport filled with valuable coupons.

Builder's Passport Donation
$10

Get your passport and join in on all the fun as you find the hidden ducks amongst the displays and get your stamps. Once you have collected all the stamps show us your passport and be entered to win wonderful prizes. This also comes with $25 worth of coupons you can use at the show.

MCB (Magical Cosplay Ball) Donation
$10

This donations grants you entry into the Magical Cosplay Ball.

Raffle Entry Donation
$1

Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!

Jr. Builders Pack Raffle Entry Donation
$10

15 Raffle Entry Tickets. Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!

MACK City Pack Raffle Entry Donation
$25

40 Raffle Entry Tickets. Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!

TIME Pack Raffle Entry Donation
$100

180 Raffle Entry Tickets. Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!

Master Builders Pack Raffle Industry
$250

500 Raffle Entry Tickets. Place your ticket in the box of the item you want to win. The more you buy the more you support the cause and increase your risk of winning. Good Luck!!

Add a donation for Easley Blessed Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!