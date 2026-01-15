Builders Paradise Sponsors 26

Hosted by
About this event
Cincinnati, OH 45215, USA
Play fuels growth, creativity, and meaningful community bonds. By adding a Magical Cosplay Ball (MCB) ticket to your sponsorship, you extend that experience to someone who otherwise couldn’t attend. Each additional ticket helps cover the cost for an attendee in need, ensuring everyone has the chance to step into the magic and feel welcomed into the community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!