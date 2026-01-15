Easley Blessed Inspire

Easley Blessed Inspire

About this event

Builders Paradise Sponsors 26

10050 Woodlawn Blvd

Cincinnati, OH 45215, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
  • Logo On Signage
  • Website Featured In Social Media Post
  • (30) 3-Day General Admission
  • Name Featured On The Event Map
  • Ability to have an exhibit booth Premium Exhibit Booth 10X10
  • Gaming Room Recognition
  • Daily Recognition In The Show & Media
  • Commercials Air In Imagination Theater
  • Distributed Ad Materials
  • Sponsorship Acknowledgment At Check Presentation
  • Ability To Send Emails To the Attendee Mailing List
Family Sponsor
$5,000
  • Logo On Signage
  • Website Featured In Social Media Post
  • (15) 3-Day General Admission
  • Name Featured On The Event Map
  • Ability to have an exhibit booth Premium Exhibit Booth 10X10
  • Gaming Room Recognition
  • Daily Recognition In The Show & Media
Community Sponsor
$5,000
  • Logo On Signage
  • Website Featured In Social Media Post
  • (15) 3-Day General Admission
  • Name Featured On The Event Map
  • Ability to have an exhibit booth Premium Exhibit Booth 10X10
  • Gaming Room Recognition
  • Daily Recognition In The Show & Media
Master Build Sponsor
$2,500
  • Logo On Signage
  • Website Featured In Social Media Post
  • (8) 3-Day General Admission
  • Name Featured On The Event Map
  • Ability To Have A Exhibit Booth
Creative Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo On Signage
  • Website Featured In Social Media Post
  • (5) 3-Day General Admission
MCB (Magical Cosplay Ball) Donation
$10

Play fuels growth, creativity, and meaningful community bonds. By adding a Magical Cosplay Ball (MCB) ticket to your sponsorship, you extend that experience to someone who otherwise couldn’t attend. Each additional ticket helps cover the cost for an attendee in need, ensuring everyone has the chance to step into the magic and feel welcomed into the community.

