BuildHer Bazaar: Spring Forum 2026

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About this event
Reserve your table at the BuildHER Bazaar, a curated marketplace running throughout the Spring Forum.
This is your opportunity to showcase your business, product, or service to NAWIC members and construction professionals from across the South Atlantic Region.
Includes:
• One vendor table
• Exposure throughout the full conference
• Direct access to attendees and decision-makers
Setup: Wednesday evening
Active: Full conference duration
Eligibility: NAWIC members and Spring Forum registrants only
Availability: Limited
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