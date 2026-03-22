BuildHer Bazaar: Spring Forum 2026

Reserve your table at the BuildHER Bazaar, a curated marketplace running throughout the Spring Forum.





This is your opportunity to showcase your business, product, or service to NAWIC members and construction professionals from across the South Atlantic Region.





Includes:

• One vendor table

• Exposure throughout the full conference

• Direct access to attendees and decision-makers





Setup: Wednesday evening

Active: Full conference duration





Eligibility: NAWIC members and Spring Forum registrants only

Availability: Limited