National Association Of Women In Construction

Hosted by

National Association Of Women In Construction

About this event

BuildHer Bazaar: Spring Forum 2026

425 N Cherry St

Winston-Salem, NC 27101, USA

The Buildher Bazaar
$25

Reserve your table at the BuildHER Bazaar, a curated marketplace running throughout the Spring Forum.


This is your opportunity to showcase your business, product, or service to NAWIC members and construction professionals from across the South Atlantic Region.


Includes:

• One vendor table

• Exposure throughout the full conference

• Direct access to attendees and decision-makers


Setup: Wednesday evening

Active: Full conference duration


Eligibility: NAWIC members and Spring Forum registrants only

Availability: Limited

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!