Building A Refuge's Silent Auction

"Heavy Mental" by Gavin Goode – A Symbol of Strength and Resilience Renowned international artist Gavin Goode presents Heavy Mental, a captivating one-of-a-kind canvas that fuses the raw power of heavy metal with a poignant message about mental health awareness. This striking 48” x 48” hand-painted masterpiece uses bold, dynamic strokes and intense contrasts to echo the inner struggles and triumphs of those facing mental health challenges.

"Heavy Mental" by Gavin Goode – A Symbol of Strength and Resilience Renowned international artist Gavin Goode presents Heavy Mental, a captivating one-of-a-kind canvas that fuses the raw power of heavy metal with a poignant message about mental health awareness. This striking 48” x 48” hand-painted masterpiece uses bold, dynamic strokes and intense contrasts to echo the inner struggles and triumphs of those facing mental health challenges.

More details...