Building a Strong Foundation for Marriage

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About this event
Includes the eBook, workbook, and lunch.
Couple Early Bird registration pricing ends on July 31, 2026.
Includes the eBook, workbook, and lunch.
Couple Regular pricing starting August 01, 2026.
Includes the eBook, workbook, and lunch.
VIP COUPLE PACKAGE:
Includes everything in regular +:
✔ VIP priority seating
✔ Exclusive VIP roundtable/Q&A session
✔ Opportunity for live coaching participation
✔ Certificate of completion
✔ Small VIP gift (electronic journal/devotional)
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