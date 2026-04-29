Dunamos Inc

Hosted by

Dunamos Inc

About this event

Building a Strong Foundation for Marriage

4550 E Johnson Ave

Haines City, FL 33844, USA

Individual
$99

Includes the eBook, workbook, and lunch.

Couple Early Bird
$149
Available until Jul 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Couple Early Bird registration pricing ends on July 31, 2026.


Includes the eBook, workbook, and lunch.

Couple Regular Pricing
$199
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Couple Regular pricing starting August 01, 2026.


Includes the eBook, workbook, and lunch.

VIP Couple Package
$299
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

VIP COUPLE PACKAGE:

Includes everything in regular +:

✔ VIP priority seating
✔ Exclusive VIP roundtable/Q&A session
✔ Opportunity for live coaching participation
✔ Certificate of completion
✔ Small VIP gift (electronic journal/devotional)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!