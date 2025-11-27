Thubten Norbu Ling Inc

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Thubten Norbu Ling Inc

About this event

Building and Deepening Your Meditation Practice with Bhikshuni Lozang Yönten (In Person and Zoom)

130 Rabbit Rd

Santa Fe, NM 87508, USA

General Admission (Zoom)
$50

One Month of Membership Included, Non-recurring with No Obligation.

Member (In-Person)
$50

Both lunches Included

General Admission (In Person)
$100

Both Lunches and one month of membership benefits included, Non-Recurring with No Obligation

No Cost Admission
Free

Unable to Donate, Zoom or in-person, lunches not included / Bring your own food or eat out.

Sponsor
$300

Lunches and reserved seating for 2 included, reserved parking, one month of membership benefits for 2 included, non-recurring with no obligation.

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