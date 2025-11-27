Building and Deepening Your Meditation Practice with Bhikshuni Lozang Yönten (In Person and Zoom)

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One Month of Membership Included, Non-recurring with No Obligation.
Both lunches Included
Both Lunches and one month of membership benefits included, Non-Recurring with No Obligation
Unable to Donate, Zoom or in-person, lunches not included / Bring your own food or eat out.
Lunches and reserved seating for 2 included, reserved parking, one month of membership benefits for 2 included, non-recurring with no obligation.
$
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