Building Belonging: A Night of Generosity with Founder, Jamie Finn

Pull up a chair and be a part of the stories of hope and belonging. The Cozy Seat is a single ticket perfect for anyone who wants to join in and learn more about the difference they can make in the foster care, adoption, and kinship space.
Make room for more! The Fill My Couch is perfect for couples or small groups watching together. Enjoy a night together while being inspired and learning about the steps you can take together when showing up for vulnerable children!
There’s a seat for everyone! The Set the Table is made for the hosts who want to gather their people. Open up your home and invite others to come together for a night of receiving encouragement, all while giving back to the foster, adoption, and kinship space.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing