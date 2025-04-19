Building Bright Futures with Generous Donations-Montessori Materials Needed
Junior Elementary Math Lab
$1,200
Junior Elementary Math Lab (2024) for Students 6 to 9 or Grades 1-4.
● 942 Beautiful (121 levels) Montessori Activity Cards.
● Activity Cards are Printed on 8 ½” x 5 ½” Cardstock.
● Color-Coding to Indicate Grade Levels.
● Enhanced Illustrations.
● Simplified Instructions.
● Now Includes Exercises for English & Metric Measures, Standard & Military Time, The Game of Nines, and Multiplication Tables up to 12.
The Control Book and wooden display box are sold separately.
Coordinated Materials Sold Separately
JE-M.C Junior Elementary Math Control & Instruction Manual
ACP-BOX 3 JE-M Wooden Box for Math Curriculum Cards
CH-M-02 Small Color-Coded Math Chalkboard
F-400 Numeration Paper / 100 Squares
F-401 Simple Math Paper
F-402 Color-Coded Math Paper
F-406 Math Paper for Stamp Game ($36.00 Value)
BOX-JE-M Plastic Storage Boxes (2) for JE-Math Exercises
M-100 Addition of Sets
M-101 Numeration/Addition
M-102 Numeration Beyond 100
M-103 Telling Time
M-104 Addition with Bead-Bars
M-105 Static / Dynamic Addition
M-106 US Money
M-107 Static/Dynamic Subtraction
M-108 Static/Dynamic Multiplication
M-109 Static/Dynamic Division
M-110 Game of Nines (Formerly The Nine Proof)
M-111 Extended Multiplication Control Chart
M-112 Exercise for the Decanomial
M-150 Metric Measures
M-150.1 Metric Measuring Tapes
M-151 Celsius Thermometer Rubber Stamp
M-152 Golden Beads Rubber Stamps
M-153 Clock Rubber Stamp
M-155 Metric Balance with Small Mass Set ($85.00 Value)
M-156 Metric Mass Set of 12 pieces for a total of 1170 grams ($112.00 Value)
M-160 Candelabrum of Numeration
MF-10th Red Plastic Fraction Circles to 10th
MF-26.A Fraction Labels for Numerator & Denominator
TEM-MF-1-2-3-4 Fraction Templates (One Whole to the 24ths)
RN-501 Roman Numerals – Exercises 1-30
RN-502 Roman Numerals – Exercises 31-10,000
RN-503 Roman Numerals Control Chart
