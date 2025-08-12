Catawba County Partnership for Children

Building Brighter Futures 2025

74 8th St SE

Hickory, NC 28602, USA

50-50 Raffle Bundle - 5 TICKETS FOR $20 item
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Win HALF of the pot with our 50-50 raffle fundraiser in support of early childhood programming! Winning ticket will be picked at our Building Brighter Futures event on 9/18/25. (We'd love you to be there, but you don't have to be present to win!)

50-50 Raffle - SINGLE TICKETS item
$5

Corks and Forks item
$20

MUST BE AT THE BUILDING BRIGHTER FUTURES EVENT TO PLAY

For $20 you can pick a CORK or a FORK and win a bottle of wine or a food gift card!


Greeting Cards item
$10

1 box of greeting cards includes 10 different designs! All art provided by local pre-kindergarten children.

Sponsor an Early Educator to Attend the Event item
$50

Purchase a ticket for a Catawba County early educator and we'll invite those who are dedicating their lives to working with young children each and every day.

Member of Building Brighter Futures Club item
$1,000

All donors who contribute at least $1000 are members of our Building Brighter Futures Club. Get 2 tickets to our September 18th event, special recognition at the event, acknowledgement in our event materials, your name on our donor tree in our lobby, and our sincere gratitude!

