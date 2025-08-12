Building Brighter Futures 2025

Hosted by
Win HALF of the pot with our 50-50 raffle fundraiser in support of early childhood programming! Winning ticket will be picked at our Building Brighter Futures event on 9/18/25. (We'd love you to be there, but you don't have to be present to win!)
MUST BE AT THE BUILDING BRIGHTER FUTURES EVENT TO PLAY
For $20 you can pick a CORK or a FORK and win a bottle of wine or a food gift card!
1 box of greeting cards includes 10 different designs! All art provided by local pre-kindergarten children.
Purchase a ticket for a Catawba County early educator and we'll invite those who are dedicating their lives to working with young children each and every day.
All donors who contribute at least $1000 are members of our Building Brighter Futures Club. Get 2 tickets to our September 18th event, special recognition at the event, acknowledgement in our event materials, your name on our donor tree in our lobby, and our sincere gratitude!
