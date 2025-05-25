Building Confidence, Collaboration, and Community

Shine a light on one of our Mainstage productions (Acting 2, Acting 3, Musical Theatre 4, or Musical Theatre 5) by becoming a Spotlight Sponsor. Your generosity will be celebrated across social media, in our newsletters, and in performance programs. Spotlight Sponsors enjoy six premium seats with complimentary beverages and snacks, early access to ticket reservations, and prominent recognition on our website.

As a special thank-you, you’ll also be invited to an exclusive donor gathering, where you’ll have the opportunity to connect with the cast and creative team. Plus, your business logo will appear on the front page of the show program, accompanied by a full ad inside—ensuring your support receives prime visibility.





Your sponsorship doesn’t just support a show—it helps bring our students’ artistry and creativity to the stage for the entire community to enjoy.