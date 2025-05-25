Building Confidence, Collaboration, and Community

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Your support at the Debut level helps make the magic of live theater possible! Enjoy priority placement on waitlists for sold-out events, two complimentary beverage and snack tickets when available, and recognition in our performance programs and website. Your contribution plays a key role in enriching our community’s arts culture.
Valid for one year
Join our Associate level and show your commitment to our mission of providing inclusive arts education. With this level of support, you’ll have early access to tickets, two complimentary beverage and snack tickets, priority placement on waitlists, and recognition in our programs and on our website. Your support ensures we can continue to offer outstanding performances and opportunities for students to thrive.
Valid for one year
As a Patron of Making Light Productions, you’re a valued supporter of the arts in our community. Your generous gift ensures that we can continue offering exceptional performances and educational opportunities. You’ll enjoy two premium seats, priority ticket access, complimentary beverages and snacks, and recognition in our programs and on our website. Your donation is a vital part of our mission, and we appreciate your support!
Valid for one year
Join our Enthusiast level and show your commitment to the arts! As an Enthusiast, you’ll be invited to an exclusive donor event, and enjoy two premium seats with priority ordering for tickets. You’ll also receive complimentary beverages and snacks when available, and priority placement on waitlists for sold-out events. Your contribution goes directly toward supporting our mission to provide inclusive arts education and productions for everyone.
Valid for one year
As a Producer's Pal, you’re helping bring high-quality, inclusive theater to the community. Enjoy recognition on social media and in our programs, plus an invitation to a special donor event with cast members. You’ll receive four premium seats and complimentary beverages and snacks, priority access for ticket ordering, and recognition on our website. Your support is essential to our continued success and growth.
Valid for one year
Shine a light on one of our Mainstage productions (Acting 2, Acting 3, Musical Theatre 4, or Musical Theatre 5) by becoming a Spotlight Sponsor. Your generosity will be celebrated across social media, in our newsletters, and in performance programs. Spotlight Sponsors enjoy six premium seats with complimentary beverages and snacks, early access to ticket reservations, and prominent recognition on our website.
As a special thank-you, you’ll also be invited to an exclusive donor gathering, where you’ll have the opportunity to connect with the cast and creative team. Plus, your business logo will appear on the front page of the show program, accompanied by a full ad inside—ensuring your support receives prime visibility.
Your sponsorship doesn’t just support a show—it helps bring our students’ artistry and creativity to the stage for the entire community to enjoy.
Valid for one year
Become a Show Sponsor and enjoy exclusive recognition for your generous support of Making Light Productions. Your sponsorship includes recognition on social media, newsletters, and performance programs. As a Show Sponsor, you’ll be invited to a special donor event, where you’ll have the chance to meet the cast. You'll receive eight premium seats with complimentary beverages and snacks, priority ticket ordering, and recognition on our website. In addition, you’ll receive a back page ad on all of our show programs for the year, giving your business or personal message prime visibility. Your contribution helps make our productions shine!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!