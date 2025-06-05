Building Confidence in Choreo

Do you get nervous for dance auditions? Are choreography rehearsals your least favorite? Do you want to expand your ability to pick up movement more quickly? Jenna is ready to combine her expertise as a choreographer/dancer and a therapist to provide the opportunity for people to learn tips and tricks to build dance skills as well as confidence in learning choreography in a fun, supportive workshop. Over six weeks you will learn 3 different combinations of movement that will resemble audition phrases, giving your brain and body the chance to practice learning and retaining new movement for the following week. This will be at a slow pace with individualized instruction when needed. No experience necessary. Dates: Tuesday June 17, July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 Time: 6:30-8 Place: This workshop will be held at the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club in Gilford so you can bring a bathing suit to take a dip and cool off or just soak in the views following the class.

