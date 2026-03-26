Building Dreams Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Includes 4 golfers and lunch.
Includes 3 golfers and lunch.
Includes 2 golfers and lunch.
Includes 1 golfer and lunch.
Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on golf shirt, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on umbrella, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on hat, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on pint glass, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on gift bags, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on golf balls, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes 4 golfers, recognition on lunch buffet and on tables, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on golf towel, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on divot tool, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on golf tees, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on all tournament signs, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on pen, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on Green or Tee sign, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes recognition on Tee and lunch for two, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes recognition on Green or Tee, includes lunch for two. social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.
Includes recognition on a golf cart.
Includes recognition on two golf carts.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!