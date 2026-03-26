Habitat for Humanity North Central Massachusetts

Hosted by

Habitat for Humanity North Central Massachusetts

About this event

Building Dreams Golf Tournament

15 Bulge Rd

Devens, MA 01434, USA

Four Golfers
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers and lunch.

Three Golfers
$615
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes 3 golfers and lunch.

Two Golfers
$430
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 golfers and lunch.

One Golfer
$225

Includes 1 golfer and lunch.

Golf Shirt Sponsorship
$4,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on golf shirt, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Umbrella Sponsorship
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on umbrella, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Hat Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on hat, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Pint Glass Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on pint glass, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Gift Bag Sponsorship
$2,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on gift bags, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Golf Ball Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on golf balls, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Lunch Sponsorship
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, recognition on lunch buffet and on tables, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Golf Towel Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on golf towel, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Divot Tool Sponsorship
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on divot tool, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Tees Sponsorship
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on golf tees, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Sign Sponsorship
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on all tournament signs, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Pen Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on pen, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Premium Green or Tee Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 golfers, company logo placed on Green or Tee sign, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Hole in One Sponsorship
$500

Includes recognition on Tee and lunch for two, social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Green or Tee Sponsorship
$300

Includes recognition on Green or Tee, includes lunch for two. social media posts, mention in monthly newsletter, and event recognition.

Cart Sponsorship One Cart
$60

Includes recognition on a golf cart.

Cart Sponsorship Two Carts
$100

Includes recognition on two golf carts.

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