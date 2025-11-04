Building Experiences Support Team

Building Experiences Support Team

About the memberships

Building Experiences Support Team Sponsorships 2026

Individual Basic Sponsor
$100

Valid for one year

Voting member status.

Individual Advanced Sponser
$200

Valid for one year

Voting member status + Name listed on sponsor recognition

Basic Business Sponsorship
$150

Renews yearly on: December 31

1 voting representative + 1 social media advertisement per year + Name listed on sponsor recognition.

Advanced Business Sponshorship
$250

Valid for one year

1 voting representative + Business linked on social media + Social media advertisement every 6 months + Name listed on sponsor recognition.

Premium Business Sponsor
$500

No expiration

1 voting representative + Business linked on social media + Monthly social media advertisement + Advertisement included on sponsor recognition.

