Dallas Woman's Forum

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Dallas Woman's Forum

About this event

Building (Facility) Rental Fees - Other (Non-Wedding)

4607 Ross Ave

Dallas, TX 75204

1. WkEnd Rental Fee (Full) (Credit card fee: $140)
$3,995

Weekend (Friday, Saturday & Sunday) Rental Fee - Full amount due 180 days in advance of event

2. WkEnd Rental Fee - Deposit 50% (credit card fee $70.00)
$1,997.50

An Event Fee Deposit (50% of the Event Fee) to reserve the date, if the date is over 180 days in advance. (If less than 180 days, full fee is due.) The Event Fee Deposit is Non-Refundable.

3. WkEnd Rental Fee - Balance 50% (credit card fee $70.00)
$1,997.50

Due 180 days before the Event, if not paid earlier.

4. WkDay Rental Fee 2 (Full) (Credit card fee: $70)
$1,995

Weekday Rental (Monday through Thursday) - Full Amount (Due at time of signature if less than 180 days prior to event.)

5. Wkday Rental Fee Deposit 50% (credit card fee $35)
$997.50

An Event Fee Deposit (50% of the Event Fee) to reserve the date, if event is greater than 180 days in advance. The Event Fee Deposit is Non-Refundable

6. Wkday Rental Balance 50% (credit card fee $35)
$997.50

Due 180 days prior to the Event, unless previously paid.

7. Cleaning Fee (Credit card fee: $9.00)
$300
Due 180 days prior to event.
8. Security Deposit (Credit card fee: $21)
$600

Due 180 Days prior to event. Fully refundable if all contract stipulations (usage, time period, etc.) have been met.

9. Overtime Fee (Credit Card Fee: $10.50)
$400
Overtime fee per hour.
10. Security Guard
$350

Security Guard is required for all daytime events where alcohol will be served, and for all evening events. This rate covers 4 hours of time; additional time will be charged at $75/hour or any portion of an additional hour.

Rental Fee Balance (Other) (Credit Card Fee $37.43)
$1,247.50

Remaining Balance

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