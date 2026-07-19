Building (Facility) Rental Fees - Other (Non-Wedding)

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About this event
Weekend (Friday, Saturday & Sunday) Rental Fee - Full amount due 180 days in advance of event
An Event Fee Deposit (50% of the Event Fee) to reserve the date, if the date is over 180 days in advance. (If less than 180 days, full fee is due.) The Event Fee Deposit is Non-Refundable.
Due 180 days before the Event, if not paid earlier.
Weekday Rental (Monday through Thursday) - Full Amount (Due at time of signature if less than 180 days prior to event.)
An Event Fee Deposit (50% of the Event Fee) to reserve the date, if event is greater than 180 days in advance. The Event Fee Deposit is Non-Refundable
Due 180 days prior to the Event, unless previously paid.
Due 180 Days prior to event. Fully refundable if all contract stipulations (usage, time period, etc.) have been met.
Security Guard is required for all daytime events where alcohol will be served, and for all evening events. This rate covers 4 hours of time; additional time will be charged at $75/hour or any portion of an additional hour.
Remaining Balance
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