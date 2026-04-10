Building Fundable Futures: Beyond the Basics

About this event
Gain access to a 4-hour, in-depth Grant Writing Intensive designed to equip nonprofit leaders and community builders with practical tools, strategies, and insights to develop competitive, funder-ready grant proposals. Registration ends May 13th, 2026. Tickets are not available at the door.
Exclusive discounted admission for Christ Temple Baptist Church members to attend the 4-hour Grant Writing Intensive, equipping participants with practical tools and strategies to develop competitive, funder-ready grant proposals. Registration ends May 13th, 2026. Tickets are not available at the door.
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