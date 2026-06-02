Building Futures Extravaganza

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About this event
Extravaganza dinner and program with Jake Butt and Braxton Miller, emceed by Jerry Anderson.
Access to VIP Lounge an hour before with cocktail hour and photos with both football legends.
10 tickets and your own table for the Extravaganza dinner and program with Jake Butt and Braxton Miller, emceed by Jerry Anderson.
10 tickets and your own table for the Extravaganza dinner and program with Jake Butt and Braxton Miller, emceed by Jerry Anderson. Access to VIP Lounge an hour before with cocktail hour and photos with both football legends.
Logo displayed around the event and promotional material. 10 tickets and your own table for the Extravaganza dinner and program with Jake Butt and Braxton Miller, emceed by Jerry Anderson. Access to VIP Lounge an hour before with cocktail hour and photos with both football legends.
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