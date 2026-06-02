The Bulldog Foundation

Hosted by

The Bulldog Foundation

About this event

Building Futures Extravaganza

6165 Levis Commons Blvd

Perrysburg, OH 43551, USA

General Admission
$175

Extravaganza dinner and program with Jake Butt and Braxton Miller, emceed by Jerry Anderson.

VIP Admission
$275

Access to VIP Lounge an hour before with cocktail hour and photos with both football legends.

Table of 10
$1,500

10 tickets and your own table for the Extravaganza dinner and program with Jake Butt and Braxton Miller, emceed by Jerry Anderson.

VIP Table of 10
$2,750

10 tickets and your own table for the Extravaganza dinner and program with Jake Butt and Braxton Miller, emceed by Jerry Anderson. Access to VIP Lounge an hour before with cocktail hour and photos with both football legends.

Event Sponsor - VIP Table of 10 & Sponsorship
$5,000

Logo displayed around the event and promotional material. 10 tickets and your own table for the Extravaganza dinner and program with Jake Butt and Braxton Miller, emceed by Jerry Anderson. Access to VIP Lounge an hour before with cocktail hour and photos with both football legends.

Add a donation for The Bulldog Foundation

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