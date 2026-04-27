Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy Inc

Hosted by

Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy Inc

Building Lease Payment

105 N 13th St

Herrin, IL 62948, USA

How many hours will you be renting the building?
$40

To lease the Venue, the Renter agrees to pay the Landlord $40.00 per hour for all time the Venue is in use. A minimum rental period of two (2) hours is required. 


Refundable Deposit
$50

The Landlord requires a refundable payment of $50.00 at the time of signing this Agreement (“Deposit”). If the property is left damaged or not cleaned to a reasonable standard upon departure, the deposit will be retained in full or in part to cover cleaning and/or repair costs. 


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!