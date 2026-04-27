Building Lease Payment

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To lease the Venue, the Renter agrees to pay the Landlord $40.00 per hour for all time the Venue is in use. A minimum rental period of two (2) hours is required.
The Landlord requires a refundable payment of $50.00 at the time of signing this Agreement (“Deposit”). If the property is left damaged or not cleaned to a reasonable standard upon departure, the deposit will be retained in full or in part to cover cleaning and/or repair costs.
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