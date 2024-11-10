"BLFH" ONLINE BOOK SHOPING CENTER

When you eat, some of your food is broken down into glucose, and glucose is another name for sugar. Glucose travels in your blood to all your body's cells, and sugar gives your body's cells energy, which in turn gives you energy. But, glucose must leave the blood and go into the cell. Sometimes it does not happen, and blood sugar goes up, and this is the case of diabetes.

