Building Our Future

Hosted by
About this event
A Kids’ Room – A warm, safe, and engaging space for children to learn and play during services and events.
A broader selection of Jewish books, including titles for all ages and levels of learning Additional seating and study space for individuals and small groups New shelving and furnishings to create a peaceful, organized, and welcoming environment
New tables and chairs to comfortably accommodate services, meals, and events Fresh paint, flooring, and lighting to create a warm, uplifting environment A versatile layout to host everything from davening to social events, classes, and family programs
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!