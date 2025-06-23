Chabad of Brunswick

Hosted by

Chabad of Brunswick

About this event

Building Our Future

Sponsor the Kids Room
$5,000

A Kids’ Room – A warm, safe, and engaging space for children to learn and play during services and events.

Sponsor the Expansion of the Library
$3,600

A broader selection of Jewish books, including titles for all ages and levels of learning Additional seating and study space for individuals and small groups New shelving and furnishings to create a peaceful, organized, and welcoming environment

Sponsor the Synagogue & Social Space
$10,000

New tables and chairs to comfortably accommodate services, meals, and events Fresh paint, flooring, and lighting to create a warm, uplifting environment A versatile layout to host everything from davening to social events, classes, and family programs

Expansion Project Sponsor, Build the Future of Our Community
$18,000
Gold Sponsor
$1,800
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Supporter of Chabad
$500
Friends of Chabad
$360

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!