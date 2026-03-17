National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

Hosted by

National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

About this event

Connecting with Intention: Building Relationships That Open Doors

18711 S Broadwick St unit a

Rancho Dominguez, CA 90220, USA

NAWIC Member only
$10

NAWIC MEMBER ONLY


Build intention relationships with peers, mentors, and industry leaders

Craft a confident and memorable answer to the question “what do you do”?

Navigate networking events with confidence

Guest
$15

Non member guest


Build intention relationships with peers, mentors, and industry leaders

Craft a confident and memorable answer to the question “what do you do”?

Navigate networking events with confidence

Food Sponsor
$250

Sponsor light bites and beverages

Add a donation for National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

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