Connecting with Intention: Building Relationships That Open Doors

About this event
NAWIC MEMBER ONLY
Build intention relationships with peers, mentors, and industry leaders
Craft a confident and memorable answer to the question “what do you do”?
Navigate networking events with confidence
Non member guest
Build intention relationships with peers, mentors, and industry leaders
Craft a confident and memorable answer to the question “what do you do”?
Navigate networking events with confidence
Sponsor light bites and beverages
$
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