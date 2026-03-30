Building Rental Deposit/Fee - Small Events (Birthdays, etc)

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About this event
A $150.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT IS REQUIRED AT THE TIME OF RENTAL AGREEMENT.
If the building is cleaned and returned to normal operating condition, (upon inspection and approved by the building committee) this fee will be refunded. If extra cleaning is needed, any damage is found, or the expenses exceed the $150.00 deposit, the rental party will be charged accordingly.
Hourly Rate (Add + for each additional rental hour)
Weekend Rental Rate - Friday @ noon until Sunday @ noon
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