Building Strong Foundations for Children, Families, and Communities Conference

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all activities; including continental breakfast and buffet lunch.
REFUND POLICY
We are happy to accommodate a refund for your registration fees, less a 20% administrative fee, if you are unable to find a substitute. Cancellation requests must be made in writing by emailing [email protected] no later than August 7, 2026. All refunds will be paid to the original payment method. Unfortunately, no refunds will be given for cancellations received after August 7, 2026.
SUBSTITUTIONS:
Registrants may transfer their registration to another individual up to 48 hours prior to the event at no additional cost. All substitution requests must be submitted in advance.
Coalition members enjoy the full program with access to all activities; including continental breakfast and buffet lunch.
REFUND POLICY
We are happy to accommodate a refund for your registration fees, less a 20% administrative fee, if you are unable to find a substitute. Cancellation requests must be made in writing by emailing [email protected] no later than August 7, 2026. All refunds will be paid to the original payment method. Unfortunately, no refunds will be given for cancellations received after August 7, 2026.
SUBSTITUTIONS:
Registrants may transfer their registration to another individual up to 48 hours prior to the event at no additional cost. All substitution requests must be submitted in advance.
Sponsors, Exhibitors, and Speakers are welcome to attend the entire conference including all workshops, keynote address, plenary session, and refreshments.
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