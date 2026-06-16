Building Strong Foundations for Children, Families, and Communities Conference

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities; including continental breakfast and buffet lunch.





REFUND POLICY

We are happy to accommodate a refund for your registration fees, less a 20% administrative fee, if you are unable to find a substitute. Cancellation requests must be made in writing by emailing [email protected] no later than August 7, 2026. All refunds will be paid to the original payment method. Unfortunately, no refunds will be given for cancellations received after August 7, 2026.

SUBSTITUTIONS:

Registrants may transfer their registration to another individual up to 48 hours prior to the event at no additional cost. All substitution requests must be submitted in advance.