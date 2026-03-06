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About this event
General Admission
Join us for Building Strong Towns in Washington County: A Conversation with Chuck Marohn, founder of Strong Towns. This session will explore practical approaches to building stronger, more resilient communities, with a focus on housing, transportation, and fiscally responsible growth.
Your ticket includes access to the main presentation and community Q&A.
Event Schedule
Check-in
10:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Presentation from Chuck Marohn
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Audience Q&A and closing discussion
11:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Book signing with Chuck Marohn
12:00 PM – 12:30 PM
Bring your copy of one of Chuck’s books! We will have a limited number of books available for purchase.
Note: If you’d like to further support the Strong Towns WashCo Team, you can add an optional donation during checkout under “Add a donation for Ivins Inspired.” These contributions directly support the Strong Towns WashCo Leadership Team. We’re grateful for your support!
This ticket includes admission to a small, interactive morning session with Chuck Marohn before the main event. The Breakfast Chat is designed for those who want a deeper conversation about Strong Towns principles, housing, and practical approaches to strengthening our communities.
Capacity for this session is limited to 50 participants.
Event Schedule:
Arrival and informal networking
8:30 AM
Breakfast Chat with Chuck (small-group discussion)
9:00 – 10:00 AM
Check-in for main event
10:00 – 10:30 AM
Presentation from Chuck Marohn
10:30 – 11:30 AM
Audience Q&A and closing discussion
11:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Book signing with Chuck Marohn.
12:00 – 12:30 PM
Bring your copy of one of Chuck’s books! We will have a limited number of books available for purchase.
If you’d like to further support the Strong Towns WashCo Team, you can add an optional donation during checkout under “Add a donation for Ivins Inspired.” These contributions directly support the Strong Towns WashCo Leadership Team. We’re grateful for your support!
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