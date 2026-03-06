Ivins Inspired

Hosted by

Ivins Inspired

About this event

Building Strong Towns in Washington County: A Conversation with Chuck Marohn

610 S Tech Ridge Dr

St. George, UT 84770, USA

General Admission
$15

General Admission


General Admission – $15

Join us for Building Strong Towns in Washington County: A Conversation with Chuck Marohn, founder of Strong Towns. This session will explore practical approaches to building stronger, more resilient communities, with a focus on housing, transportation, and fiscally responsible growth.


Your ticket includes access to the main presentation and community Q&A.


Event Schedule

Check-in
10:00 AM – 10:30 AM


Presentation from Chuck Marohn

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM


Audience Q&A and closing discussion

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM


Book signing with Chuck Marohn

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM

Bring your copy of one of Chuck’s books! We will have a limited number of books available for purchase.


Note: If you’d like to further support the Strong Towns WashCo Team, you can add an optional donation during checkout under “Add a donation for Ivins Inspired.” These contributions directly support the Strong Towns WashCo Leadership Team. We’re grateful for your support!

Breakfast Chat with Chuck + General Admission – $50
$50

Breakfast Chat + General Admission – $50

This ticket includes admission to a small, interactive morning session with Chuck Marohn before the main event. The Breakfast Chat is designed for those who want a deeper conversation about Strong Towns principles, housing, and practical approaches to strengthening our communities.


Capacity for this session is limited to 50 participants.


Event Schedule:


Arrival and informal networking
8:30 AM


Breakfast Chat with Chuck (small-group discussion)
9:00 – 10:00 AM


Check-in for main event
10:00 – 10:30 AM


Presentation from Chuck Marohn
10:30 – 11:30 AM


Audience Q&A and closing discussion
11:30 AM – 12:00 PM


Book signing with Chuck Marohn.
12:00 – 12:30 PM

Bring your copy of one of Chuck’s books! We will have a limited number of books available for purchase.


If you’d like to further support the Strong Towns WashCo Team, you can add an optional donation during checkout under “Add a donation for Ivins Inspired.” These contributions directly support the Strong Towns WashCo Leadership Team. We’re grateful for your support!

Add a donation for Ivins Inspired

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!