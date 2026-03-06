General Admission





General Admission – $15

Join us for Building Strong Towns in Washington County: A Conversation with Chuck Marohn, founder of Strong Towns. This session will explore practical approaches to building stronger, more resilient communities, with a focus on housing, transportation, and fiscally responsible growth.





Your ticket includes access to the main presentation and community Q&A.





Event Schedule

Check-in

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM





Presentation from Chuck Marohn

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM





Audience Q&A and closing discussion

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Book signing with Chuck Marohn

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM

Bring your copy of one of Chuck’s books! We will have a limited number of books available for purchase.





Note: If you’d like to further support the Strong Towns WashCo Team, you can add an optional donation during checkout under “Add a donation for Ivins Inspired.” These contributions directly support the Strong Towns WashCo Leadership Team. We’re grateful for your support!