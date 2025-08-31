Building Stronger Veterans

Hosted by

Building Stronger Veterans

About this raffle

Building Stronger Veterans's Annual Raffle 2025

One chance to WIN
$25

🎟️ Raffle Ticket Pricing

  • Single Ticket: $25
  • Bundle Deal: $100 for 5 tickets (get one ticket free!)

By choosing the bundle, you not only increase your chances of winning the Rhino Metals RBFX6028 Long Gun Safe, but you also make a bigger impact in our mission to end veteran homelessness. Every dollar raised goes directly toward providing housing and resources for homeless veterans.

5 Chances to WIN!
$100

🎟️ Raffle Ticket Pricing

  • Single Ticket: $25
  • Bundle Deal: $100 for 5 tickets (get one ticket free!)

By choosing the bundle, you not only increase your chances of winning the Rhino Metals RBFX6028 Long Gun Safe, but you also make a bigger impact in our mission to end veteran homelessness. Every dollar raised goes directly toward providing housing and resources for homeless veterans.

Add a donation for Building Stronger Veterans

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!