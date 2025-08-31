Building Stronger Veterans's Annual Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
🎟️ Raffle Ticket Pricing
By choosing the bundle, you not only increase your chances of winning the Rhino Metals RBFX6028 Long Gun Safe, but you also make a bigger impact in our mission to end veteran homelessness. Every dollar raised goes directly toward providing housing and resources for homeless veterans.
🎟️ Raffle Ticket Pricing
By choosing the bundle, you not only increase your chances of winning the Rhino Metals RBFX6028 Long Gun Safe, but you also make a bigger impact in our mission to end veteran homelessness. Every dollar raised goes directly toward providing housing and resources for homeless veterans.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!