Florida House Washington D C Inc

Hosted by

Florida House Washington D C Inc

About this event

Building the Future: Jacksonville’s Next Chapter

7520 Quarter Ml Dr

Jacksonville, FL 32256, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy full access to the reception and panel discussion.

Guests Under 40
$40

Same amenities as General Admission- GUESTS UNDER THE AGE OF 40 ONLY

Event Sponsorship: Visionary
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 tickets, digital, social media, program & event recognition,

private tour and event rental at the Embassy

Event Sponsorship: Champion
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 tickets, digital, social media, program & event recognition

Event Sponsorship: Ambassador
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets, digital, program & event recognition

Event Sponsorship: Envoy
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets, digital, program & event recognition

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