Building the Future: Jacksonville’s Next Chapter

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About this event
Enjoy full access to the reception and panel discussion.
Same amenities as General Admission- GUESTS UNDER THE AGE OF 40 ONLY
10 tickets, digital, social media, program & event recognition,
private tour and event rental at the Embassy
8 tickets, digital, social media, program & event recognition
4 tickets, digital, program & event recognition
2 tickets, digital, program & event recognition
$
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