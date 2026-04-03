Building the Future of Play Raffle 2026

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Basket #1: Harry Potter Herbology Class, Marvel Epic Battle, 3 in 1 Wild Animals, 3 Lego base plates, Lego pouch, Lego marker set, Lego mug (Sponsored by Kerkhoff Kraftsmen)
Basket #1: Harry Potter Herbology Class, Marvel Epic Battle, 3 in 1 Wild Animals, 3 Lego base plates, Lego pouch, Lego marker set, Lego mug (Sponsored by Kerkhoff Kraftsmen)
Basket #2: Minecraft Mooshroom House, City Candy Store, Star Wars Jedi Starfighter, 3 Lego base plates, Lego pouch, Lego marker set, Lego water bottle (Sponsored by Kerkhoff Design)
Basket #2: Minecraft Mooshroom House, City Candy Store, Star Wars Jedi Starfighter, 3 Lego base plates, Lego pouch, Lego marker set, Lego water bottle (Sponsored by Kerkhoff Design)
Basket #3: Adventures w/ Interactive Lego Mario, F1 Pit Stop w/ Ferrari Car, 3 in 1 Beautiful Dolphins, 3 Lego base plates, Lego pouch, Lego marker set, Lego mug (Sponsored by Creekside Customs)
Basket #3: Adventures w/ Interactive Lego Mario, F1 Pit Stop w/ Ferrari Car, 3 in 1 Beautiful Dolphins, 3 Lego base plates, Lego pouch, Lego marker set, Lego mug (Sponsored by Creekside Customs)
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