Building The Future Together Silent Auction

Explore the best of Destin’s fishing adventures with Capt. Blake Wyatt and Finatical Charters. Whether you’re seeking thrilling bluewater action or a memorable nearshore experience, our fishing charters cater to all skill levels and interests.
Capt. Blake is dedicated to customizing your fishing experience to meet your goals and preferences. Whether you’re aiming for a trophy catch or a fun day on the water, our charters promise excitement and success. Join us for an unforgettable fishing expedition in Destin, Florida!
1.03 carat round brilliant cut, lab grown diamonds set in 14k white gold 3 prong martini studs from Aurum Jewelry Studio.
4-night beachfront stay at Island Echoes Condominium on Okaloosa Island. Check-in May 14th and check out May 19th. Condo sleeps 8 guests, and is 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
A gift basket from Sun Up Ceramics and a private ceramics session with Courtney Krempa.
A brand new Mahjong Tile Set from the Mahjong Co. and a beginner American Mahjong Lesson for up to 8 people.
Brain mapping session to determine how your brain is functioning. The data allows identification of biomarkers for a myriad of dysfunctions. The results are use to create a uniquely designed Neurostimulation protocol.
