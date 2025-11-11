Hosted by

The Montessori Learning Center Of Fort Walton Beach Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Building The Future Together Silent Auction

Pick-up location

28 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548, USA

6 Hour Fishing Charter item
6 Hour Fishing Charter
$450

Starting bid

Explore the best of Destin’s fishing adventures with Capt. Blake Wyatt and Finatical Charters. Whether you’re seeking thrilling bluewater action or a memorable nearshore experience, our fishing charters cater to all skill levels and interests.

Capt. Blake is dedicated to customizing your fishing experience to meet your goals and preferences. Whether you’re aiming for a trophy catch or a fun day on the water, our charters promise excitement and success. Join us for an unforgettable fishing expedition in Destin, Florida!

Full Carat Diamond Earrings item
Full Carat Diamond Earrings
$500

Starting bid

1.03 carat round brilliant cut, lab grown diamonds set in 14k white gold 3 prong martini studs from Aurum Jewelry Studio.

4-Night Stay at Island Echoes item
4-Night Stay at Island Echoes
$700

Starting bid

4-night beachfront stay at Island Echoes Condominium on Okaloosa Island. Check-in May 14th and check out May 19th. Condo sleeps 8 guests, and is 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.

Sun Up Ceramics Basked and Private Ceramic Session item
Sun Up Ceramics Basked and Private Ceramic Session
$180

Starting bid

A gift basket from Sun Up Ceramics and a private ceramics session with Courtney Krempa.

Mahjong Beginner Lesson and Tile Set item
Mahjong Beginner Lesson and Tile Set
$120

Starting bid

A brand new Mahjong Tile Set from the Mahjong Co. and a beginner American Mahjong Lesson for up to 8 people.

Breathe Neurotherapy
$250

Starting bid

Brain mapping session to determine how your brain is functioning. The data allows identification of biomarkers for a myriad of dysfunctions. The results are use to create a uniquely designed Neurostimulation protocol.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!