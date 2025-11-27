Healthy Materials 101 Seminar + Happy Hour, sponsored by Patcraft

About this event
Use this option if you are an AIA New Orleans member architect or a Professional Affiliate Member of AIA New Orleans
Ticket option for AIANO Member Associates, NOMA members, and Architect Students
This ticket option is for IIDA Members
Ticket option for non-AIANO or IIDA members
If you'd like to sponsor this event, please use this ticket option (includes 2 tickets to Healthy Materials 101 seminar plus logo on all related digital media)
$
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