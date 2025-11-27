The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

Hosted by

The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

About this event

Healthy Materials 101 Seminar + Happy Hour, sponsored by Patcraft

400 Lafayette St Suite 300

New Orleans, LA 70130, USA

AIANO Architect/Affiliate Member
Pay what you can

Use this option if you are an AIA New Orleans member architect or a Professional Affiliate Member of AIA New Orleans

AIANO-Member Associates, NOMA Members, & Architect Students
Pay what you can

Ticket option for AIANO Member Associates, NOMA members, and Architect Students

IIDA Member Ticket
Pay what you can

This ticket option is for IIDA Members

Non-AIANO or IIDA Members
$25

Ticket option for non-AIANO or IIDA members

Sponsor Our Event
$250

If you'd like to sponsor this event, please use this ticket option (includes 2 tickets to Healthy Materials 101 seminar plus logo on all related digital media)

Add a donation for The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

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