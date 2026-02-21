Our Sts. Kyril & Metodi Cathedral's Shop in NYC

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We will light a small candle on your behalf.
We will light a large candle on your behalf.
$1 per name – For a one-time commemoration of a living or departed Orthodox Christian at the Divine Liturgy
Names will be entered in the next step
$10 per name – For a 40-day commemoration of a living or departed Orthodox Christian at the Divine Liturgy
Names will be entered in the next step
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