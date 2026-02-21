Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Diocese Of The Usa Canada And Australia

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Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Diocese Of The Usa Canada And Australia

About this shop

Our Sts. Kyril & Metodi Cathedral's Shop in NYC

Small Candle item
Small Candle
$1.50

We will light a small candle on your behalf.

Big Candle item
Big Candle
$6

We will light a large candle on your behalf.

Books
Pay what you can
Bulgarian Orthodox Pocket Calender item
Bulgarian Orthodox Pocket Calender
$2
Names for one-time Commemoration item
Names for one-time Commemoration
$1

$1 per name – For a one-time commemoration of a living or departed Orthodox Christian at the Divine Liturgy


Names will be entered in the next step

Names for 40-day Commemoration item
Names for 40-day Commemoration
$10

$10 per name – For a 40-day commemoration of a living or departed Orthodox Christian at the Divine Liturgy


Names will be entered in the next step

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