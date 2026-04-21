BKV Booster Club

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BKV Booster Club

About this event

Bullard Volleyball Little Knights – Summer 2026

Saturday Grass Camp (4 Sessions)
$100

Description:

  • Dates: May 30, June 6, June 13, June 20
  • Time: 8:30–11:30 AM
  • Grades: 2nd–8th (Fall 2026)
  • Location: Bullard Soccer Field

Outdoor training focused on fundamentals, movement, and fun gameplay in a high-energy environment.

Saturday Grass Camp – Sibling Discount
$90

Description:

  • Valid for families registering 2 or more athletes
  • Applies to additional siblings only
  • Please list sibling name(s) during registration
Indoor Skills Clinic (3-Day Clinic)
$100

Description:

  • Dates: August 4–6
  • Location: Bullard Gym

Grade Groups & Times:

  • 2nd–6th Grade: 8:30–11:30 AM
  • 7th–8th Grade: 11:30 AM–2:30 PM

Focused on skill development, technique, and positional training in a structured indoor setting.

Indoor Skills Clinic – Sibling Discount
$90

Description:

  • Valid for families registering 2 or more athletes
  • Applies to additional siblings only
  • Please list sibling name(s) during registration
Reserve Spot – Pay by Check/Cash (Saturday Grass Camp)
Free

Reserve your athlete’s spot and pay by check or cash on the first day of camp. Checks payable to BKV Booster Club.

Reserve Spot – Pay by Check/Cash (Indoor Skills Clinic)
Free

Reserve your athlete’s spot and pay by check or cash on the first day of camp. Checks payable to BKV Booster Club.

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